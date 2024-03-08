Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.06. 6,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 174,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

