Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.06. 6,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 174,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

