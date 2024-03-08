Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.06. 6,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 174,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.
In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
