Mizuho Lowers Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $3.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

SABR stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

