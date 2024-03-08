Morgan Stanley Purchases 190,258 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,759,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $180.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.