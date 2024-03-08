Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,173,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $58.67. 4,402,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,429,070. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

