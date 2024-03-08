Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director David Bryan Acquires 1,200 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director David Bryan purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,908.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $347,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

