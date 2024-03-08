Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director David Bryan Acquires 1,200 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director David Bryan purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,908.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $347,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of MPAA stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.21.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MPAA
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.