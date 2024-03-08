Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $334.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $339.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

