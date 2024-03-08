NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NAC)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
