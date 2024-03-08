New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
New World Development Price Performance
NDVLY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New World Development has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.
About New World Development
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New World Development
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.