Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Newmont worth $44,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

