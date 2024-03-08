NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Purchases $50,000.67 in Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robert Henry purchased 23,697 shares of NEXGEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $50,000.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,400.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NEXGEL Price Performance

NASDAQ NXGL opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.92. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEXGEL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NEXGEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NEXGEL by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.