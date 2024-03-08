NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 31.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 31.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 353,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 89,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

NextSource Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$126.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

