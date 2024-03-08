Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Nexxen International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEXN stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEXN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

