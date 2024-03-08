NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.58.

NFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. NFI Group has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

