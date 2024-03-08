Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $302.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $238.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $255.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.25. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

