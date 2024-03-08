NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 5.1%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. 3,324,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,118,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NuScale Power Trading Up 5.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 63.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

