OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGC. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OGC

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.