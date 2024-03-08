Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.56 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 0.8 %

ODD stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

