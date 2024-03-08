ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODP. UBS Group upped their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered ODP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $51.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. ODP has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ODP by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

