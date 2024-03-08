OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of OGE Energy worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

