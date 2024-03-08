OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.19 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $167.17 million and approximately $37.18 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00063961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00021477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001545 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

