Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 54.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 3.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Onsemi by 18.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Onsemi by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Onsemi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,701,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of ON stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

