Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of ON opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

