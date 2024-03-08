Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Trading Up 4.4 %

General Electric stock opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $86.07 and a 12 month high of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.