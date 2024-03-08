Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after buying an additional 141,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.