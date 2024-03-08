Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after buying an additional 141,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
