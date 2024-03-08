Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $20.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

