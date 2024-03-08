PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $88.34 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.