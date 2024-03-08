Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,389 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Amdocs worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,585. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

