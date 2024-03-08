Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at KeyCorp

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.67.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

