PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

