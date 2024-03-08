PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Apple Enters Oversold Territory, Time to Buy?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.