PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.