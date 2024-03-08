Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is a boost from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

