Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRGO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.80 and a beta of 0.61. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,090.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.