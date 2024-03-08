Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
