Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.