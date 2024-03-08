Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 115,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $150.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

