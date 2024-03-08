Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Insider Activity at Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,633. 20.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

