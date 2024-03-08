Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $928,587. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

