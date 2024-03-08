Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.52.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

