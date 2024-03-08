Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.14.

PXD opened at $241.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,857,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,709 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $258,634,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $377,966,000 after buying an additional 1,047,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

