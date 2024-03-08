Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $100,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 454,545 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,801,467. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203. 31.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

