Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

PAGP opened at $17.49 on Monday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

