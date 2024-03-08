Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$40.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

POW stock opened at C$40.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$40.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.02.

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.