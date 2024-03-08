Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PRIM stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $41.59.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 246,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

