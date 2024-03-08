Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $97.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

