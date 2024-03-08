Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel Sells $39,420.06 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $39,420.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 145,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.80 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

