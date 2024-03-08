Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Reduced by Analyst

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.61 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor



Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

