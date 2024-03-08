Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) General Counsel Sells $49,782.82 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $49,782.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,117.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

