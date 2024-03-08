R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.41.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.19 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in R1 RCM by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,567 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 640,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in R1 RCM by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,672 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,021 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.