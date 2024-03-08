Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 659,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,044,000 after buying an additional 34,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.