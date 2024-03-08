Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,301 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.